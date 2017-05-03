Money Problems? Learn More About Personal Insolvency

Filing for bankruptcy is not a fun thing to do. Bankruptcy is a touchy subject, and people often don't want to mention it when someone asks about their finances. Follow the steps presented here to determine whether or not you need to file for personal bankruptcy at all.

Find out what the homestead exemption limit is in your state before filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. If you have too much equity in your home to qualify for the exemption, you could lose your house in the bankruptcy. You can't change your mind once you've begun the process, so make sure you will be able to keep your home before you file.

Consider hiring an attorney who specializes in personal bankruptcy. Although most states allow you to file for bankruptcy without a lawyer, your case could be dismissed if you don't fill out your paperwork correctly, and you may need to file additional motions to protect your property or discharge certain debts. A bankruptcy attorney can help ensure that you get the outcome you hope for when you file.

Before you consider filing for bankruptcy, you should make a pre-determination if bankruptcy may be the right choice. First, make a list of all income, including, salary, child support, alimony, rent and any other sources you may have. Then, make a list of your bills. These would include mortgage, rent, car payments, monthly credit card payments, groceries and gas. If your monthly bill total is more than the income you bring in, it may be time to seek the advice of a bankruptcy attorney, who can help you make the final decision.

Find out the real reason you are filing for bankruptcy. What happened in your life that brought you to this place? What do you need to do to make sure that you can move on? What actions do you need to take before you can be sure that this will never happen again?

If you choose to file Chapter 13 bankruptcy, be sure that the amount of your monthly payments is within your reach. If you set a payment that is more than you can afford, you may face a court order of liquidation of all of your assets. You will lose everything by falling behind on payments.

Once you determined that you want to file for bankruptcy, it is important that you figure out which kind is best for you to file. For instance, with Chapter 7 most of your debts will be relieved, and you can keep certain aspects. With Chapter 13 your debt gets reconstructed, and you are given a certain amount of time to pay it off.

Do not forget to enjoy life a little once you get through the initial filing process. Bankruptcy is a stressful process: you will have to go over your bad financial decisions and perhaps feel ashamed about your decision. This stress may lead to something worse like depression, so do what you can to fight that from happening. Things will be sunnier after you take positive steps to move forward.

Bankruptcy laws vary from state to state. Play it safe and hire an attorney that works in your own state to be sure that the correct laws are followed. Some lawyers are better than others, so be sure to select one that is qualified to handle your case. It could make a big difference in how smoothly things go and the end result.

If you filed for bankruptcy, and now would like to restore your credit, be careful on how you do this. There are some legitimate companies out there that do want to help, and will. However, there are also very many companies that are just waiting to take advantage of people who are in a tough situation. So do your research very carefully, when trying to hire one of these companies.

Make sure that you disclose every bit of financial information on your bankruptcy petition. If the court thinks you are attempting to conceal information, your petition could be denied. Even small amounts of money contribute to your overall financial picture, so do not exclude them. This type of income could come from doing odd jobs, extra cars or outstanding loans.

Don't let bill collectors mislead you. When you discuss bankruptcy with some bill collectors, they may tell you that bankruptcy will not affect them, and you will still have to pay them. They are not being honest, all of your bills can be covered depending on the bankruptcy option that you fiel.

Know the rights that you have as you file for bankruptcy. Do not rely on your debtors information about whether or not certain loans can be included in your bankruptcy. There are very few debts, such as child support or student loan debt, that can't be bankrupted. If a debt collector tells you this false information, seek the advice of your bankruptcy attorney. You may also want to report the bill collector to the attorney general's office.

Never use a paralegal to guide you through the bankruptcy process. While some paralegals may have the necessary knowledge to provide all the answers you need, they cannot give legal advice legally. Because of this, you are not guaranteed in any way to receive accurate information or advice. An attorney, on the other hand, has a legal and ethical obligation to provide you with accurate information and sound advice.

A good personal bankruptcy tip is to be extra careful while filing for bankruptcy when you have children to take care of. There's a blurry line when it comes to taking the assets you have, and your child's assets. Even the money you're putting towards their college can be taken back.

Personal bankruptcy filings can be a topic of great importance for many consumers, but also one that causes tremendous anxiety. The truth is that when used wisely, the bankruptcy process can be an important tool for getting a fresh financial start. By applying these ideas to your personal situation, it is possible to gain a better understanding of the ways in which you can benefit from the protections offered by a personal bankruptcy filing.