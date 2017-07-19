Fix Your Bad Credit With These Tips

In order for you to properly repair your credit, you need the correct information so you don't struggle more than necessary. This article will give you the information you definitely need to know about repairing your credit damage. As difficult as this process can be, it is manageable.

If you can get authorized user status on a credit card account with a good payment history, don't hesitate to do so. If you pay the bill on time, the account holder's history becomes yours. Be aware, however, that it also works in reverse; if the account holder defaults, your credit will suffer as well.

You can review your credit report for free annually from the three credit bureaus. Use these reports to make sure that all information on them is correct. Errors are not uncommon and no one will notice it or fix it other than you. Having the wrong information on your credit can damage your score, or cause you to be denied for a loan.

An important tip to consider when working to repair your credit is to try to do it yourself without the assistance of a company. This is important because you will have a higher sense of satisfaction, your money will be allocated as you determine, and you eliminate the risk of being scammed.

Keep using cards that you've had for a while for small amounts here and there to keep it active and on your credit report. The longer that you have had a card the better the effect it has on your FICO score. If you have cards with better rates or limits, keep the older ones open by using them for small incidental purchases.

If disputing an account with the credit agency does not produce results, dispute it with the actual creditor. Send them a letter through the mail advising them that you do not believe that the debt is yours and request that they provide you written proof of the debt. If the account is older, chances are they will not have the records. If they cannot prove the debt they must remove it from your credit report.

If a collection agent will not remove a debt that they cannot verify as yours, contact the attorney general's office where the creditor is located. Advise them that the creditor has no written proof of your debt and will not remove the item from your credit. The attorney general's office will contact the creditor for you to have it removed.

If you want to repair your credit score, avoid actions that send up red flags with the credit agencies. These flags include using advances from one card to pay off another, making large numbers of requests for new credit, or opening too many accounts at the same time. Such suspicious activity will hurt your score.

If you have credit cards, make sure you're paying off the entire balance at the end of the month. This will help keep you from getting into a spiral of debt. If you let your credit card bills start piling up, it becomes nearly impossible to pay them all off.

When contacting a company to obtain aid in fixing your credit, do not hire one that offers to help you by creating a false credit identity through an Employer Identification Number as a way to sidestep using your Social Security number. Not only is this illegal advice, you will be committing fraud and you might end up in legal hot water.

There are many books and websites about how to repair credit. Taking the time to learn how to go through this process will be quite beneficial to you. All of the information that you find will be quite valuable to you either now to repair your credit, or sometime in the future to avoid having to go through this again.

Research the various types of bankruptcy filings before making the choice to file. There are different chapters, including 7 and 13, which could be useful in preventing the loss of your property and assets, or even prevent you from encountering major changes in your life. You want to be sure that you make the best choice so you aren't regretting your decision later.

When you check your credit report, make sure to spend the time reading it very carefully. There is a chance that there are a lot of errors on your credit report that are damaging your credit score. Check to make sure everything is correct, from your name to your payment history.

We hope that you've found these tips helpful and motivating. Credit problems can take quite a toll on your peace of mind, but developing a plan will help get you back on track. Now you can take a deep breath and begin taking the first steps. Take heart because you are now on your way to lightening your credit burden.